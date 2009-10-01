Ex-AOL M&A Head To Run M&A For News Corp. Digital

News Corp. just announced several executive changes as digital boss Jon Miller rearranges the deck.

Notably, he’s poaching former AOL mergers and acquisitions boss Jorge Espinel from Fuse Capital to become EVP of strategy and corporate development, which includes M&A. (Fuse Capital, formerly Velocity Interactive Group, is the investment firm Miller co-founded and left earlier this year to join News Corp.)

Also announced:

Dan Fawcett named general counsel and EVP business affairs. (He’s also president of digital media for Fox, and played “an instrumental role in the formation and launch of Hulu.)

Jack Kennedy named EVP operations. (Previously EVP of strategy and corp. development; Espinel’s new job.)

Hemanshu Nigam named SVP safety, security, privacy.

Roy Bahat promoted to president of IGN Entertainment.

