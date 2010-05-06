Ex-AOL SVP Takes Top PR Slot At Current TV

Nicholas Carlson
Matthew FrankelMatthew Frankel with his son

Matthew Frankel, the former AOL communications SVP who would introduce New York reporters to now-departed execs like Randy Falco, Ron Grant, and Bill Wilson, has a new gig: SVP of communications at Al Gore’s Web TV startup Current TV.There, according to Current TV, Matthew  “will serve as the chief spokesperson and provide the company with a senior communications strategist to aggressively expand its global brand.”

Readers paying very close attention to the comings and goings at AOL will note that it’s been a year since Matt left AOL during the early bloodlettings of Tim Armstrong’s tenure, back in Spring 2009.

Matthew must have gotten a pretty decent severance.

(Still, we doubt it holds a candle to the deal one-time AOL ad boss Greg Coleman got. Remember that? 10 weeks on the job and bam, there’s a new CEO and he’s out of a job, out of the city, and out relaxing at his beach house on AOL’s dime.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.