Ex-AOL SVP Takes Top PR Slot At Current TV

Matthew Frankel with his son

Matthew Frankel, the former AOL communications SVP who would introduce New York reporters to now-departed execs like Randy Falco, Ron Grant, and Bill Wilson, has a new gig: SVP of communications at Al Gore’s Web TV startup Current TV.There, according to Current TV, Matthew “will serve as the chief spokesperson and provide the company with a senior communications strategist to aggressively expand its global brand.”



Readers paying very close attention to the comings and goings at AOL will note that it’s been a year since Matt left AOL during the early bloodlettings of Tim Armstrong’s tenure, back in Spring 2009.

Matthew must have gotten a pretty decent severance.

(Still, we doubt it holds a candle to the deal one-time AOL ad boss Greg Coleman got. Remember that? 10 weeks on the job and bam, there’s a new CEO and he’s out of a job, out of the city, and out relaxing at his beach house on AOL’s dime.)

