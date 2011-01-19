Ex-AOL CEO Randy Falco Gets A Job At Univision

Ex-AOL CEO Randy Falco, who got the boot in 2009, has a new job: He’ll become COO of Univision, the Spanish-language media giant, AOL’s TechCrunch reports.



Before you scoff, know that Randy is an experienced TV exec — he spent 30 years at NBC before his terrible time at AOL.

It’s just the Internet that he didn’t get.

According a press release, at Univision he’ll “oversee all revenue-driving functions for the Company, including Advertising Sales, Distribution Sales and Affiliate Relations, as well as the operations of the Company’s television and radio station groups, Corporate Marketing, Research and Corporate Business Development.”

