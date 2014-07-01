REPORT: Fired American Apparel CEO Demands Company Computer Containing Personal Photos

Ousted American Apparel CEO Dov Charney is demanding access to a company server that contains personal photos, according to a report in the New York Post.

“It is imperative that the company produce this server to Mr. Charney right away and that the company confirm that it has not, and will not, access the server for the photographs,” Charney’s lawyer wrote in a June 26 letter, the Post reported.

The letter adds: “Neither the server nor the photographs have any bearing on the company’s purported termination of Mr. Charney.”

We reached out to Charney’s lawyer for comment and will update when we hear back.

Charney was fired earlier this month due to an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct, the company’s board said in a statement.

In a leaked termination letter, the company claims Charney “repeatedly engaged in conduct that violated the Company’s sexual harassment and anti-discrimination policy… Furthermore, you engaged in conduct that repeatedly put yourself in a position to be sued by numerous former employees for claims that include harassment, discrimination, and assault.”

Charney has launched a campaign to reverse the board’s decision, arguing that the charges against him are baseless.

“Most involve activities that occurred long ago (if at all) and about which the Board and the Company have had knowledge for years,” Charney’s lawyer wrote in a letter to the board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.