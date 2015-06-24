eWay has ramped up its partnership with Shopify after signing 2700 new merchants in the last 6 months

Things are ramping up at eWay. Photo: Chris Tedesco/ Red Bull via Getty.

Australian payments platform eWay has ramped up its existing partnership with Shopify, integrating its Rapid 3.1 API on the global eCommerce giant’s platform.

As part of the integration eWay merchants will have access to enterprise level fraud protection, token payments for easier repeat purchasing and eWAY’s “PreAuth” feature which allows merchants to reserve funds on a customer’s credit card without charging it.

The strengthened partnership follows successful growth for eWAY, which signed 2700 new merchants to its payment platform in the last six months, including the Australian Red Cross, Acer, The Athlete’s Foot, Liberal Party of Australia (WA Division) and Regus Australia Management.

“Shopify is an incredible platform that gives merchants a complete view of their business, no matter their size. We are confident that together we’ll bring a more rounded and scalable service to every customer,” eWay founder and CEO Matt Bullock said.

“As an online retailer, it is essential to have a payments gateway that is secure, fast, and capable of accepting payments during unexpected banking outages for example, in order to prevent lost sales.”

Earlier this year it was revealed eWay is the preferred method for online payments down under, with 67% of Australians choosing the startup over Paypal. Read more about that here.

