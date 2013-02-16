Ewan McGregor Has An Idea For A 'Star Wars' Spinoff

Now that we know Disney plans to make “Star Wars” spinoffs, we’ve been debating what classic characters—and those from the extended universe—should get their own films.



While we included Han Solo and Chewy on the list, we didn’t consider Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. (After all, we saw a lot of his story throughout all six films.)

Turns out McGregor thinks a film of his own would be a good idea.

While the actor sat down with MTV to discuss his new film “Jack and the Giant Slayer” he brought up an idea he has for a new film.

“The only bit that I could get away with doing is after the last one I made, ‘Episode III,’ before Alec Guinness, there’s that period where he’s in the desert,” said McGregor. “And, I don’t know what he did in the desert.”

Check out McGregor’s interview below:



