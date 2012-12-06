Ewan McGregor Says He'd Return For 'Star Wars' Episode 7

Photo: Lucasfilm screencap

It’s not only the classic “Star Wars” cast who say they would return for Disney’s franchise reboot. Some newer cast members wouldn’t mind reprising their characters on the big screen, too.



Ewan McGregor, who starred in prequel episodes I, II, and III told Digital Spy he’d be glad to return as Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Yeah of course. If they need me, yeah, I’d be happy,” said McGregor.

Since “Star Wars” McGregor went on to “I Love You Phillip Morris,” “Angels & Demons,” and more recently, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.”

Watch the interview below:



SEE ALSO: The most expensive movies ever made >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.