Ewan McGregor is still up to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again: 'It would be fun to do'

Lucasfilm Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

With Disney and Lucasfilm hard at work making anthology films from the “Star Wars” saga, the next of which will be a young Han Solo movie, we all continue to patiently wait on one for Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi. And that includes the person who played him on screen last.

Speaking to Business Insider recently about reprising another known character from his past, Renton in “Trainspotting” (“T2 Trainspotting” is currently in theatres), we couldn’t help but ask about his thoughts on grabbing the lightsaber once more to play ‘ol Ben.

“Listen, I have been asked about it a lot, to the point where it looks a bit like I’m sort of touting for work,” said McGregor. “I’ve been very open to say I’d be happy to do it, if they want to do it.”

McGregor did lend his Kenobi voice for the Rey dream sequence in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and there are theories that perhaps he will get screen time as Kenobi in “The Last Jedi” or “Episode IX.” But if that’s the case, McGregor has a really good poker face, because it sounds like he hasn’t been approached to do anything.

“I think they are set going into the 2030s with their movies, but it would be fun to do, of course I’d be happy to do it,” he said.

Though he hopes if they ever do call he’s not “older than Alec Guinness was” when he played the character in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Looking at what Kenobi did on Tatooine before “A New Hope” has been chronicled in comic-book form with Marvel’s one-off “Star Wars #7.“

The comic delves into the journals that Luke Skywalker finds after returning to Tatooine following the events in “A New Hope.” Kenobi’s writings give us a glimpse of what he did for years on the planet while he was in hiding from the Empire.

That looks to have great potential as a starting point for a Kenobi standalone movie.

