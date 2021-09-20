A complete timeline of ‘Birds of Prey’ costars Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s relationship

- Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead met as love interests on the set of the FX show “Fargo.”
- The actors reunited for the 2020 DC Comics movie “Birds of Prey.”
- In June 2021, it was revealed that they welcomed a son together named Laurie.
McGregor took on dual roles on the drama series, starring as brothers Emmit Stussy and Ray Stussy. Winstead portrayed Nikki Swango, the fiancee of Ray.
“Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley,” Winstead captioned a photo of them, according to People.
Stearns shared a similar now-deleted post, writing: “I met Mary 15 years ago and we’ve been the most important people in each other’s lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we’ve embraced it all.”
“Life is unpredictable though,” he added. “While we will still be in each other’s lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we’re different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up. I’ll always love you, Mary.”
The “Star Wars” actor and the production designer got married in 1995 and share four children, one of whom they adopted: Clare, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk.
The following month, McGregor and Winstead were photographed holding hands in LA.
In addition to thanking Eve and his four kids, McGregor said: “There would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”
The pair’s date of separation was also listed as May 28th, 2017, per TMZ.
Earlier that month, they were spotted holding hands on the set of Winstead’s movie “Gemini Man.”
In an interview published the following month with The Times UK, the model explained why she wrote the comment.
“I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mom,” she said. “I said how I felt and I didn’t want to apologize for it. It wasn’t the right way to go about things, but it’s a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It’s very weird.”
Clara also said that it was “incredibly surprising” to see her father and Winstead go public at the London cafe as the family was privately dealing with the split.
Winstead portrayed Helena Bertinelli/the Huntress and McGregor played a narcissistic crime lord known as Roman Sionis/Black Mask.
Esther McGregor posted photos of herself dressed as a pirate while holding her new sibling and revealed the newborn’s name.
“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie,” she wrote.
“Mary, I love you so much,” he said. “I love you so much and we’ll take this home and show it to our new little boy Laurie. And to my beautiful girls who I know are watching, Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk, I said I would say hello to you too.”