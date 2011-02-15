EWallstreeter.com Stock Screening Series





EWallstreeter.com scans thousands of stocks to find certain patterns which can lead of momentum shifts. Here are today’s outliers:

Bullish 50/200-day Moving Average Crossovers- DBDN, BKS, CAG, CT, FUR, GNW, LEE, SHO

Oversold with an Improving RSI- AOL

Bearish 50/200-day Moving Average Crossovers- CEW, CNQ, CVA, DCO, DFT, ECL, EPP, EPU, FLY, FTE, HAL, HNI, IQI, LLY, – MCP, MFB, MFC, MHD, NBL, OII, PIZ, TBI, THG, UPL

Overbought with a Declining RSI- AVK, COY, GMA, WEA

