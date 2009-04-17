EW Writer Not So Impressed With Susan Boyle

EW.com writer Adam Markovitz decided to fight the tape yesterday with a piece called “Susan Boyle: What’s the Big Deal?”



“Not to be a grump, but am I the only one who finds this a little over-the-top and, frankly, a little condescending? Plenty of big-voiced PYTs sing their hearts out every week on American Idol (not to mention onstage in Broadway shows) without getting this kind of reaction. But Susan, because of her looks, because of the fact that people were snickering at her before she opened her mouth, becomes a sensation simply by being able to carry a tune.”

The Boyle Momentum doesn’t show any sign of letting up, though. Her Facebook fan page now has 185,000 followers.

