Evolving Gold Moves Its IR In-House

Evolving Gold has decided to move its IR function in-house, hiring Rory Quinn as the mining firm’s new manager of investor relations.

The micro-cap company, which trades on the Toronto and Frankfurt stock exchanges, is focused on four drilling operations in Nevada and Wyoming.

In a statement on Evolving Gold’s website, chief executive William Gee says Evolving Gold wants to strengthen its communication efforts.

‘We have brought Rory onto the team and moved the investor relations function in-house to ensure a consistent corporate message and ongoing professional responsiveness to the needs of shareholders and the market,’ he comments.

Previously, Quinn worked as investor and public relations manager at Castle Gold, which was acquired by Argonaut Gold in 2009.

‘I invite you to give me a call at the number below to discuss Evolving Gold’s outlook for a busy 2011 and 2012,’ says Quinn in the statement.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

