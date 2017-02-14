US

Colonizing Mars could spark a new branch of human evolution -- and isolate colonists from Earth forever

Gene Kim, Jessica Orwig, Alana Kakoyiannis

If humans ever successfully colonize Mars, how would their biology change? An evolutionary biologist at Rice University and author of book “Future Humans: Inside the Science of Our Continuing Evolution“, Scott Solomon, explains how humans might evolve on Mars and what significance that could have for humans left on Earth.

