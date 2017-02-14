Colonizing Mars could spark a new branch of human evolution -- and isolate colonists from Earth forever

If humans ever successfully colonize Mars, how would their biology change? An evolutionary biologist at Rice University and author of book “Future Humans: Inside the Science of Our Continuing Evolution“, Scott Solomon, explains how humans might evolve on Mars and what significance that could have for humans left on Earth.

