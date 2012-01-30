WATCH: How The New Kids On The Block Changed The Super Bowl Halftime Show Forever

Photo: YouTube.com

Back in the early days of the Super Bowl, the halftime show resembled that of most college football games, a marching band. Super Bowl I featured the marching bands from the University of Arizona and Grambling State University. And for the first 20 years, that is all the halftime show was.And then, in 1987, for Super Bowl XXI, George Burns and some Disney Characters were added to the mix and the halftime show became more of a show.



But it wasn’t until Super Bowl XXV in 1991 that the halftime show became an event. That was when New Kids on the Block performed. Yes, the New Kids. And the Super Bowl halftime show has never been the same.

On the next few pages, we will take a walk through the evolution of the halftime show with a look at the more notable moments…

Super Bowl III (1969) - Florida A&M University Marching Band Super Bowl VII (1973) - University of Michigan Marching Band Super Bowl IX (1975) - Grambling State University Marching Band Super Bowl XIV (1976) - Up With People (United States Bicentennial) Super Bowl XIV (1980) - Up With People Super Bowl XVIII (1984) - Disney Featuring University Of Florida And Florida State University Marching Bands Super Bowl XX (1986) - Up With People (They Did A Bunch Of These) Super Bowl XXI (1987) - Grambling State University Marching Band With George Burns And Mickey Rooney Super Bowl XXIII (1989) - Elvis Presto (Magic Show) Super Bowl XXV (1991) - New Kids On The Block Super Bowl XXVII (1993) - Michael Jackson Super Bowl XXIX (1995) - Patti LaBelle And Indiana Jones Super Bowl XXXI (1997) - The Blues Brothers Super Bowl XXXV (2001) - 'N Sync, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, And Britney Spears Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) - Janet Jackson And Justin Timberlake (NSFW; The Wardrobe Malfunction) Super Bowl XLIII (2009) - Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Super Bowl XLV (2011) - The Black Eyed Peas

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.