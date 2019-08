Consumers are continually demand bigger and bigger portion sizes, and nothing shows that more than how soda sizes have increased since World War II. Sugar expert and author of “The Hacking of the American Mind,” and “Fat Chance,”

Robert Lustig explains what that means for consumers and your waistline.

