Thomas Edison conducted the first job interview in 1921 -- here's how they have evolved since

The job interview was born in 1921, when Thomas Edison created a written test to evaluate job candidates’ knowledge.

Since then, the process has come a long way.

“As the work world continues to grow and change with the latest technologies and innovations, so must the job interview,” explains career expert Heather R. Huhman.

The infographic below, compiled by video interview platform Spark Hire, takes a look at how job interviews have evolved throughout history, and predictions for how the process will continue to change in the future.

