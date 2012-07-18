HOLY BATMAN: The 73-Year Evolution Of The Batsuit

Photo: Batman: The Animated Series screencap

With Batman Week in full swing, the Internet is swarming with spoilers, reviews and info on “The Dark Knight Rises,” us included. Staying spoiler-free until Friday morning, we’ve compiled the many outfits of Gotham’s finest for all those who can’t wait until the film’s release Thursday.



The guys over at Screenrant produced a handy infographic which covers most of Batman’s looks over the years; however, we’ve found a few from the past that weren’t included–Zebra Batman, anyone?

From Rainbow Batman to the killing machine of Azrael, see the many styles of the famous cape and cowl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.