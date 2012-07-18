HOLY BATMAN: The 73-Year Evolution Of The Batsuit

Photo: Batman: The Animated Series screencap
With Batman Week in full swing, the Internet is swarming with spoilers, reviews and info on “The Dark Knight Rises,” us included. Staying spoiler-free until Friday morning, we’ve compiled the many outfits of Gotham’s finest for all those who can’t wait until the film’s release Thursday.
The guys over at Screenrant produced a handy infographic which covers most of Batman’s looks over the years; however, we’ve found a few from the past that weren’t included–Zebra Batman, anyone?
From Rainbow Batman to the killing machine of Azrael, see the many styles of the famous cape and cowl.
May 1939: Batman's first appearance in Detective Comic 27 – Batman wore a bulletproof vest under his suit and had purple gloves. He also wore a standard belt with a round buckle.
1940: Detective Comic #30 – Batman's outfit is visibly more blue with the addition of longer boots and gloves.
1966-1968: Adam West's Batman – The costume lightened in tone to parallel the new comical portrayal of the Caped Crusader.
1960s: Justice League Batman – The Caped Crusader added a yellow oval around the black bat. This was done to detract gunfire from Robin's bright yellow cape and onto Wayne's reinforced chest. Batman also switched from a pouch belt to a capsule model.
February-June 1986: Batman returns with a mix between his Golden age and Adam West / Super Friends self. The mask and colours remain similar, the yellow circle is gone, and the Bat logo appears much larger.
1995: Troika Batman – When Bruce Wayne returned to the mantle, the suit went back to black, keeping the yellow oval encasement.
2009-2010: When Dick Grayson (the original Robin/Nightwing) took over for Bruce Wayne he returned to the traditional early looks of the Caped Crusader.
2011: Batman: Arkham City video game – The Bat didn't undergo many changes from one game to the next.
July 2012: Earth One Batman – The yellow oval returns around the bat logo in a more subdued costume.
BONUS: The first suit – Before the Caped Crusader donned the batsuit, his father, Thomas Wayne dressed in a bat-themed costume to a masquerade.
