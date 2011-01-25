The Amazing Evolution Of Apple's Mac

Click here to flip through Apple’s amazing Mac evolution →

It’s been 27 years since Apple cofounder Steve Jobs introduced the first Macintosh computer, following the famous “1984” commercial aired during the Super Bowl.Since then, many things have gone Apple’s way, while many others have gone exactly the opposite.



For instance, we can’t imagine that Jobs would have been happy in 1984 knowing that Microsoft DOS- and Windows-based PCs would come to absolutely clobber the Mac. He would have not been happy that the Mac would have puny market share for decades, basically a high-end niche tool for creative-types.

But he might have smiled at the idea that he’d come back to Apple later in his career to save the Mac and the company.

He’d probably be happy knowing that in the December quarter of 2010, Apple would sell more than 4 million Macs for more than $5 billion in revenue.

And if you’d shown him the new MacBook Air in 1984, even Steve Jobs would have been amazed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.