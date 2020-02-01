How cheerleading evolved from one man yelling in Minnesota to 4.5 million leaping cheerleaders

Lynn Pelham/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Cheerleaders training under Bill Horan, of the American Cheerleaders Assn.

Cheerleading has had a spurt of popularity due to “Cheer” a popular Netflix documentary, about a college team’s dramatic cheerleading season in Navarro, Texas.

There are about 4.5 million cheerleaders spread across 70 countries, but with the majority in America. Despite the popularity, there are still misconceptions about what cheerleading is.

There are two distinct types. There’s sideline cheering, where teams dance and use pompoms to support teams, and then there’s competitive cheering.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cheerleading is having a moment.

What began with a man yelling, and for several decades was a male-only past time, became dominated by women by the 1940s and 1950s. In that era, stereotypes of wholesome women standing on the sidelines supporting men flourished. They have been hard to shake.

In the 1970s and 1980s, cheerleading changed again. This time it was due to sports leagues, like the NFL and the NBA, deciding to use women cheerleaders rather than high school girls, and by kitting them out in revealing outfits.

There are now about 4.5 million practicing cheerleaders, mostly in America, but spread across 70 countries.

Cheerleading can be divided into two types – sideline cheering, which includes the cheerleaders who support high school and professional sports teams, and competitive cheering. Competitive cheering involves performances that go for several minutes and are filled with constant stunts. There are no pompoms.

Recently, cheerleading has had a spurt of popularity because of the Netflix documentary “Cheer,” which is about a college team’s dramatic cheerleading season in Navarro, Texas.

Here’s how cheerleading has evolved over the last century.

Cheerleading began with a man yelling. During a football slump in 1898, University of Minnesota student Johnny Campbell picked up a megaphone and rallied the crowd. He chanted, “Rah, rah, rah! Ski-u-mah, Hoo-rah! Hoo-rah! Varsity! Varsity! Varsity, Minn-e-so-tah!”

bpk/Salomon/ullstein bild / Getty A male cheerleader making the spectators cheer for Yale in 1932.

Sources: The Atlantic, Newsweek,The New York Times, Time

Around the same time, Kilgore College students were caught drinking at halftime during a football game. So the cheer team was told to entertain at halftime to keep students occupied. These two events led to the earliest form of cheerleading.

George Rinhart/Corbis / Getty Yale male cheerleaders performing a routine, circa 1925.

Sources: The Atlantic, Newsweek,The New York Times

To begin with, there were few stunts or pyramids. Men jumped a little, and used megaphones to raise spirits. They were called “rooter kings” and “yell leaders.” Famous American cheerleaders include presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush.

Bettmann / Getty Maryland cheerleaders whooping it up in 1937.

Sources: The Atlantic, Newsweek,The Conversation

It wasn’t until 1923 that women were allowed to cheer. Uniforms typically comprised of sweaters and skirts past the knee.

Bettmann / Getty Springfield High School cheerleaders jump and cheer while performing on a sports field. Delaware County, Pennsylvania, March 5, 1941.

Sources: The Atlantic, Newsweek,Racked

In the 1930s and 1940s, the number of women cheerleading grew as more women attended college. They also filled the vacuum created by the thousands of young men who were fighting in World War II.

J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Three US cheerleaders at the final of the United States Air Forces in Europe Football Championships played at Wembley in 1952.

By 1940, 30,000 cheerleading teams were spread across American high schools and colleges.

H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty A cheerleader with a megaphone circa 1940s or 50s.

Source: Mother Jones

Soon, cheerleaders were almost all women.

Tom Watson/NY Daily News Archive / Getty Newtown High School cheerleaders take a time out during a game with Port Richmond High at Madison Square Garden.

Source: The Atlantic

The performances reiterated a stereotype of women on the sidelines, supporting men.

Robert W. Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Cheerleaders at Florida State University.

Source: The Atlantic

In 1948, former cheerleader Lawrence Herkimer created the National Cheerleaders Association, which held cheerleading camps. Herkimer patented the pompom, and was responsible for a few key cheer moves. It was a big moment in cheerleading history.

Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Students participating in a cheerleading practice in 1950.

Sources: The New York Times, Time

In the 1950s, the perceptions of a wholesome, incorruptible cheerleader solidified. Documentarian Yu Gu told LA Mag that since then, “the sexualized body of the female cheerleader has become a moral and ideological battleground.”

Stan Wayman/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Cheerleader holding pom-poms during the University of Iowa’s 48th Homecoming Weekend in Iowa City, Iowa, October 1959.

Sources: Newsweek,LA Magazine

In 1954, the Baltimore Colts established the first cheerleading team in the NFL. According to Vanity Fair, “Their look was more Jackie than Marilyn—letter sweaters, bobby socks, and homemade pom-poms.” They were paid nothing.

Hy Peskin/Getty Cheerleaders of the Dallas Texans dance on the field at halftime during an AFL game against the Buffalo Bills on November 12, 1961 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Sources: Mother Jones, CNN, Vanity Fair

In the 1960s, cheerleading became more regimented. Bill Horan, a war veteran who trained cheerleaders like they were soldiers, ran the American Cheerleaders Association. Of this picture, Life magazine wrote, “Like jacks-in-the-box the girls fly into the air as the hard-eyed man shakes his fist.”

Lynn Pelham/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Cheerleaders training under Bill Horan, of the American Cheerleaders Association.

Source: Time

He told Life, “We keep the poor kids off balance. They don’t know whether to kiss me or give me a hand grenade and run.”

Lynn Pelham/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Cheerleader training under Bill Horan, of the American Cheerleaders Assn., at Alabama State College.

Source: Time

In 1967, children as young as four started to learn how to be cheerleaders. It was becoming more and more a part of American life.

Evan Hurd/Sygma/Getty Cheerleading squads compete in the National Cheerleaders Association’s All Star Competition in 1997.

Source: Mother Jones

But as feminism hit its stride in the 1970s, cheerleading was notably absent. One cheerleader told The New York Times in 1972 they could never burn their bras, because they’d never get through a game. Another said, “What in the world are they talking about?” when sexual exploitation was suggested.

H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Caption: Smiling blonde cheerleading woman at football game.

Sources: The Atlantic, The New York Times

Race in cheerleading was another problem. In 1967, 1,300 black students protested in Illinois when only one African American cheerleader was picked for a high school’s varsity team.

Bettmann / Getty And in 1968, two Yale cheerleaders Greg Parker and Bill Brown gave the Black Power salute during the National Anthem before a football game.

Source: Mother Jones

In 1969, there were riots in North Carolina when African American cheerleaders refused to wave the Confederate flag. In 1971, hundreds boycotted class when an African American cheerleader was kicked off the squad.

John Lindsay / AP Cheerleaders of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football squad drape a Confederate flag around a New York chimney and announce their purpose in the North, Sept. 26, 1958.

Source: Mother Jones

But cheerleading continued to grow. By the 1970s, 11 NFL teams had cheerleaders. By 2013, 26 out of 32 teams had them.

Bob Verlin/Getty The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders cheer on the the field during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Fulton-County Stadium on October 8, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sources: Mother Jones, CNN

In the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys sunk cheerleading’s “girl-next-door innocence” forever, according to Vanity Fair. Management decided to ditch school-age girls and use older women. They were required to dress more provocatively. Skirts were shortened. Weight was monitored.

Bettmann / Getty Four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders cheer their team in the 1976 Super Bowl in Miami. Many men leer from the stands behind them.

Sources: The New York Times, Mother Jones, Vanity Fair

The squad became an international hit, and appeared in a film and on playing cards. The US Defence Department even asked them to do a global tour and cheer for US soldiers.

Focus on Sport / Getty The Cowboys Cheerleaders line up on the sidelines during Super Bowl X featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 18, 1976.

Sources: Vanity Fair, Dallas Cowboys

In 1978, other NFL teams tried to beat the Cowboys cheerleaders by being more provocative. Sports Illustrated called it the “Great Cheerleading War of 1978.”

Bettmann / Getty The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders show off their new uniforms after fabric used in the old ones became unavailable. The new outfits made their debut at the Rams-49ers game, October 8, 1978.

Source: Vanity Fair

While cheerleading became sexualized in the NFL, the question of whether it was a sport was being debated with the introduction of Title IX in 1972, which focused on discrimination in schooling. Three years later, the Office of Civil Rights decided it wasn’t a sport.

Photo Media/ClassicStock/Getty A cheerleader in the 1960s.

Sources: The Atlantic, The Conversation

In 1974, Jeff Webb established the Universal Cheerleaders Association, to make cheerleading more stunt-based and athletic, and to stop girls from flocking to other sports.

Stan Honda / AFP / Getty Members of the Universal Cheer & Dance Association make their way down Broadway 26 November in New York during the 72nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The

Source: The Conversation, The New York Times

This later became the Varsity Spirit Corporation. It runs competitions, and sells pompoms and uniforms. Today, it owns about 80% of the market for cheer uniforms.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic / Getty Varsity Spirit attends the 85th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2011 in New York City.

Source: The Conversation, The New York Times

By 1975, about 500,000 people, mostly women, were cheerleading.

George Long /Walt Disney Television / Getty Cheerleaders at Minnesota Vikings game in 1989.

Source: Mother Jones

In 1979, the NBA brought in cheerleading, too. The first team to have a squad was the LA Lakers. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Laker Girls were as important an institution to the league as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders were to football.

Donald Miralle /Allsport / Getty A view of the Los Angeles Lakers cheerleaders as they perform their routine on the court during the game against the Seattle SuperSonics at the STAPELS Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Sources: Mother Jones, Los Angeles Times

In the 1980s, private gyms were soon a cheerleading staple, along with clinics and camps. It became more athletic as gymnasts moved to cheerleading due to schools killing gym programs, because of high injury insurance payouts.

Michael Stuparyk/Toronto Star / Getty West Humber Collegiate’s cheerleading squad won the Etobicoke Cheerleading Competition in 1987.

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times

In 1980, the Varsity Spirit Corporation held the first high school championship. A few years after that ESPN was broadcasting the competitions, and by the 1990s, cheerleading was booming.

Peter Power/Toronto Star / Getty Go Team: Wexford Collegiate cheerleaders compete at Scarborough Secondary School Cheerleading Championships at Centennial College.

Sources: The Conversation, Time

Cheerleading had left the sideline, and become the main attraction.

Joe Patronite / Stringer / Getty Members of the Oklahoma Sooners Cheerleader do a routine during a game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas in 1990.

Cheerleading continued to grow in the 1990s. One important new branch of this were the All-Star cheer teams, which started to form outside of school cheering.

Misha Erwitt/NY Daily News Archive / Getty Cheerleaders are cheerful in spite of the rainy weather at 72nd St. and Central Park West during the 72nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1998.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Cheerleading coach Rey Lozano told the Los Angeles Times that cheerleading was increasingly professional due to the influence of televised gymnastics at the Olympics, and the moves of pop celebrities like Paula Abdul.

Evan Hurd/Sygma/Getty Cheerleading squads compete in the National Cheerleaders Association’s All Star Competition in 1997..

Source: Los Angeles Times

By 2000, competitive cheerleading was starting to gain recognition. As The New York Times wrote back then: “While in the past, cheerleaders were little more than over-caffeinated dancers in itty-bitty skirts, these days they are athletes, real athletes.”

Al Bello / Allsport 5 Dec 1998: General view of Navy cheerleaders in action during the game between the Army Cadets and the Navy Midshipmen at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Source: The New York Times

In 2000, the film “Bring It On,” catapulted cheerleading into the mainstream.

Universal Pictures

Source: The New York Times

In 2004, the newly formed International Cheer Union held the first world championships. The competition rapidly grew. Unlike sideline cheering, which is to entertain, this is about winning.

Jerry Holt / Star Tribune / Getty Members of the Rosemount cheer leading squad performed Sunday during the sixth annual Spirit of America Championships cheer leading competition held at the Mall of America in 2003.

Sources: The New York Times. The Atlantic

Both types perform stunts like pyramids and spread-eagle jumps, but competitive cheering requires a higher skill level, and more rigorous routines. It’s an expensive pursuit, costing competitive cheerleaders between $US8,000 and $US10,000 a year.

Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos / Getty The University of Connecticut cheerleaders form a pyramid during the National Championship game. The University of Connecticut Huskies defeated the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame to win the National Championship 63-53 during the 2015 Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Source: The Atlantic

And with more intense routines came more injuries. From 1982 to 2005, more than half of 104 catastrophic injuries among female school and college students were from cheerleading. These are injuries where the spine or brain is damaged.

Patrick Smith/Getty The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform a stunt during a timeout of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 10, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: The New York Times

In 2006, national concerns over the safety of cheerleading peaked, when cheerleader Kristi Yamaoka fractured a vertebrae falling 15 feet from a pyramid. As she was taken off the court, she kept cheering in time to the music.

AP Photo/Tom Gannam Southern Illinois’ cheerleader Kristi Yamaoka signals to the crowd that she is ok after taking a fall during a time-out against Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 5, 2006 in St. Louis.

Sources: Time, CNN

By 2007, visits to the emergency room had doubled from the 1990s.

Blethen Maine News Service Photo /Portland Press Herald / Getty The Oak Hill High School cheerleading team performs an aerial manoeuvre while competing the Class B State Cheerleading Competition in Bangor on Saturday in 2007.

Source: The New York Times

Along with the focus on injuries, defining what cheerleading was, and whether it was a sport, continued to be an issue. In 2012, a federal appeals court ruled that cheerleading couldn’t be an official athletic program.

Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Liberty High School varsity cheerleader Lily Najera did the splits in the air at half-time. The Liberty High School football team hosted Cheyenne Mountain at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs Friday night, September 25, 2009.

Source: The Atlantic

But in December 2016, the International Olympic Committee provisionally recognised cheerleading as a sport. One of the factors the Olympics noted in its decision was the young population.

David Allio/Icon Sportswire / Getty Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles cheerleader do a flip as the team scores from the free throw line against the University of Virginia Cavaliers, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the Donald Tucker Civic Centre in Tallahassee, Florida.

Sources: The Conversation, BBC

In 2014, sideline cheering had its own public crisis, when a cheerleader accused the Oakland Raiders of underpaying its cheerleaders, sparking a national conversation on how little they were paid nationally. They were getting about $US5 an hour. The Raiders ended up raising it to $US9 an hour.

D. Ross Cameron / AP Oakland Raiders cheerleaders walk onto the field during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Mic

Someone also leaked the team’s cheerleading etiquette book, which included how to make a good first impression and how to handle a distasteful meal. It also set out fines for not showing belly buttons at certain events.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Oakland Raiderettes dance during the game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca on November 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Mic

Despite the issues, and frustrations about not being taken seriously, cheerleading is still going strong, 122 years later. As of 2017, there were 4.5 million registered cheerleaders.

Corey Perrine/Getty A Rutgers Scarlet Knights cheerleader performs a stunt during the fourth quarter between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Source: The Atlantic

And Netflix’s “Cheer” is showing viewers what cheerleading is really like — with or without the pompoms.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The stars of Netflix’s ‘Cheer.’

Source: Netflix

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.