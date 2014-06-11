Here's How Your iPhone Software Has Changed Every Year Since 2007

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces iOS 8.

Apple’s operating system for iPhones, iOS, is about to enter its eighth version this fall.

iOS has come a long way since Apple showed off the first version over seven years ago.

Change may seem incremental year to year, but if you start from the beginning, you can see just how much better the iOS has gotten since version one.

