The evolution of American energy consumption since 1776

US consumers and businesses burn through huge amount of energy resources.

And over the last 239 years there have some changes in the types of energies consumed: wood is no longer in vogue, while clean energies like solar and nuclear are making waves.

However, three fossil fuels — petroleum, natural gas, and coal — are America’s energy stalwarts. This trio has made up at least 80% of total US energy consumption for more than 100 years, according to this chart shared by the US Energy Information Administration.

And it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon.

“Recent increases in the domestic production of petroleum liquids and natural gas prompted shifts between the uses of fossil fuels (largely from coal-fired to natural gas-fired power generation), but the predominance of these three energy sources is likely to continue into the future,” according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Check it the whole history of the US’ energy addiction below.

