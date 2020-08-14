THEN AND NOW: How the Airstream evolved from an aluminium trailer to a modern tiny house on wheels

Courtesy of Airstream The Airstream has changed throughout the years.

Airstream has been operating in the US since the 1930s and changed dramatically over the years.

The Clipper was Airstream’s first model, which slept four people and cost $US1,200.

The Safari model was first introduced in the 1960s as a trailer with a bathroom and lounge area. The model was resurrected in the ’90s.

Today, the Airstream models are much smaller and use smartphone technology.

When shopping for a trailer or RV, you’re guaranteed to come across an Airstream for sale.

Since the 1930s, Airstream has been a prominent name in the industry, overcoming the Great Depression, World War II, and changing consumer needs. Throughout its decades-spanning history, Airstream has created several models, adapting to the times.

Here’s how the Airstream has evolved throughout the years.

Before Wally Baym founded the Airstream company, he was making trailers of plywood and hooking them to cars.

Courtesy of Airstream Baym with his trailer in ’30s.

Baym loved to travel and to camp with his wife, but she hated sleeping on the ground, so he experimented with ways to build a trailer hooked to his vehicle. In the very beginning, he crafted his trailers out of plywood. The model became known as the Torpedo because of its teardrop shape.

The first official Airstream was the Clipper, which was made out of aluminium.

Courtesy of Airstream Airstream in the 1903s.

Baym found that making his trailers with aluminium was better for travel because it was less wind resistant. In the ’30s, he said his trailers drive down the road “like a stream of air,” birthing the company’s famous name.

The first model was the Clipper, which cost $US1,200, and could sleep four people. It came with a dining table that converted into a bed and a self-sustaining water supply. The floor plans were completely customisable.

In 1947, Baym introduced the Airstream Liner, which was 22-feet long.

Courtesy of Airstream Airstream Liner and Baym.

After World War II, Baym started working on the Airstream Liner, which he billed as “the world’s largest, fastest, easiest towing trailer coach.” He took the liner on the road and travelled all over Europe with the van.

Toward the end of the ’50s, the International Line was introduced, which had battery power and tanks.

Courtesy of Airstream The International.

The Flying Cloud was a popular model in the International Line because it focused on interior comfort. It came with a refrigerator, two sinks, and a flushable toilet. The model was also designed to have more storage space than ever before.

The Bambi model was introduced in 1961 as a smaller option for Airstream consumers.

Courtesy of Airstream The Bambi.

During the ’60s, Americans were interested in smaller cars, so Airstream had to adapt to the changing times. Instead of pushing out another large model that the new cars could not tow, the company released Bambi – a small trailer with a single axle.

During the ’60s, the Safari model also became popular for its large bathroom and lounge area.

Courtesy of Airstream Inside a ’60s Airstream.

In a Safari Airstream, the entire back end of the trailer was reserved for the bathroom.

Airstream created its first motor home in the ’70s called Argosy.

Courtesy of Airstream Argosy Motorhome.

In 1974, the Argosy Motorhome was introduced, which was designed for full-time living. Still made of aluminium, the motor home model became famous for its large windows in the back of the vehicle.

Like most things in the ’80s, the Airstream models became bigger and flashier.

Courtesy of Airstream Airstreams in the ’80s.

In the ’80s, Airstream sold the Excella, which had three axles and measured 34-feet long. Inside the Airstream, you’d find luxury furnishings that reminded you of home.

Additionally, the Land Yacht was also introduced in the ’80s and was shaped like a rectangle. In fact, it earned the nickname “Square Stream.”

In the ’90s, the company reintroduced the Safari model, which was aimed at attracting younger buyers.

Courtesy of Airstream The Safari trailer in the ’90s.

In 1998, the Safari was considered a medium-priced Airstream that was designed to attract the younger demographic. The interior was decorated in European-style, which helped make this model extremely popular in the ’90s.

At the turn of the century, Airstream partnered with Mercedes-Benz to recreate the sprinter van.

Courtesy of Airstream Airstream sprinter van.

In 2004, Airstream created the Interstate Touring Coach, which launched a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. The motorhomes were able to seat people and have room for a kitchen and bathroom.

Recently, the company launched two smaller trailers for easier travel: the Basecamp and the Nest.

Courtesy of Airstream The Nest.

The company found that people these days do not want to tow a large trailer anymore, so they created two smaller versions to adapt to the needs of the consumer.

According to Airstream, the Nest has a “colourful and airy interior” that “brings in the beauty of the great outdoors as light pours in the windows. Nest is the answer for those looking to find a peaceful getaway, to recharge, and relax in comfort.”

Today, Airstream has officially adapted to the world of modern technology.

Courtesy of Airstream Airstreams now have smartphone technology.

Airstream now boasts its technology, which includes Smart Control Technology where owners can control the temperature, lights, and awning from an app on their phone.

