Evolution Of A Startup Idea

One thing I’ve noticed talking to people about Commonred over the past 6 months is how the messaging has shifted. As customers use the product, as we meet with domain experts, as you think and think and think more about the product, the vision and what you’re trying to accomplish becomes easier to describe. I saw an interesting example of this recently.



@Arrington Retweeted a link to a guy who is trying to get some attention for his startup called QuickVanz. I must say I absolutely respect this guy’s hustle and his attempts to get the ear of tech’s elite as he messages basically everyone of influence trying to find people that might be interested in the idea he’s working on. Along the way you see his idea evolve.

This is how it must be or he’s not doing it right.Even the name has evolved.The idea at times looks to have completely shifted, and then comes back. It’s a quick read. They’re listed in chronological order until you get to Arrington’s tweet at the bottom. Watch the dates as you scroll.

