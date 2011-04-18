14 Innovations That Changed Sports Broadcasting Forever

Photo: Sports Design Blog

There’s some debate about who was the first to broadcast a sporting event over the airwaves and into people’s homes.It’s as if as many entities as possible want to claim that they were the ones who brought you a Jack Dempsey fight before someone else who also broadcast a Jack Dempsey fight.



(Or maybe it was Professor F.W. Springer who had a crude set up rigged to transmit University of Minnesota football games to a very small audience as early as 1912.)

No matter who got there first, there’s no denying that watching (or listening) to sports in the comfort of our homes is America’s real favourite pastime.

And as the games evolved, so did the technology that brings them to us, with each new innovation taking the viewing experience to a new level.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.