23 Brilliant Proposals For Skyscrapers Of The Future

Architecture magazine eVolo takes readers into the future with its annual skyscraper competition, which rewards innovative ideas for vertical living.

For its ninth annual competition, the magazine received 525 projects from 43 countries in all continents. Three winners and 20 honorable mentions were selected by a jury of leaders in the fields of architecture and design.

The winners and honorees may not be the buildings of today, or even tomorrow, but they present new ideas for how we may construct and reside in skyscrapers in the future.

