Evo Morales' Jet Is Finally Leaving Austria — Furious Bolivia To File UN Complaint Over European Blockade

It appears that one of the more bizarre mini-tales of the Snowden affair is coming to an end.



Yesterday evening it was reported that the jet of Bolivian President Evo Morales was denied access to air space by France, Spain, and Italy, and was forced to land in Austria, on account of suspicion that his plane had Edward Snowden on board from Moscow.

Denying a head of state’s jet access to airspace is a serious diplomatic incident.

The jet stayed in Austria all night, while it was apparently checked for Snowden (who was not found according to reports).

Per FlightRadar24.com, the Bolivian Dassault Falcon 900EX (F900) has just taken off from Vienna.

But the story isn’t over.

Morales is evidently furious (and this is a humiliation to him and the Bolivian people) and they plan to file a complaint.

#BREAKING Bolivia to file UN complaint over European airspace blockade: envoy — Agence France-Presse (@AFP) July 3, 2013

