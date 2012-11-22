The First Poster For The 'Evil Dead' Reboot Doesn't Scare Us

Less than a month after releasing a gruesome red band trailer, we’re getting a look at the first “terrifying” teaser poster for the “Evil Dead” reboot and we’re confused.



Unless we’re missing something, if this is franchise creator Bruce Campbell idea of the scariest film experience we’re ever going to see, we’re not impressed.

Photo: TriStar

Where’s the blood and gore that was in the first trailers?

The poster reminds us a lot of the first teaser poster for “Carrie” only in black and white and with the character facing away from us.

We’re not going to let the poster deter us, completely. After seeing Campbell speak passionately about the film at New York Comic Con last month, we’re sure it will be plenty scary considering the trailer is bloody disgusting.

“The Evil Dead” reboot hits theatres April 12, 2013.:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: What George Lucas’ role as creative consultant in the new “Star Wars” films means >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.