The 'Evil Dead' Rise Above 'Jurassic Park' — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

It was a monster rewind at theatres this weekend.



Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” returned to theatres in 3D while Bruce Campbell’s horror classic “Evil Dead” scared its way back to the box office 30 years later, and both films delivered.

The success of the dinosaur thriller was of little surprise considering the film was one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

One of the big draws to the “Evil Dead” remake, unlike others, was having the original creators—Campbell and Sam Raimi—on board to produce the film.

All together, Raimi’s having a great year at the box office so far. From Disney’s return to “Oz” to producing the reboot of Bruce Campbell’s “Evil Dead” scare, both films have been drawing moviegoers out to theatres after what was an awfully slow beginning to the year.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper’s “The Place Beyond the Pines” earned $695,000 in its second limited week in 30 theatres. That may not sound like much, but the film had an average of $23,167 per theatre. Compare that to “The Evil Dead” which earned an average of $8,595 per theatre.

Out of the top 10 this week is James Franco’s “Spring Breakers.” The film, which cost $5 million to produce, has earned $15.4 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “Admission” rounds out the top 10 with $2 million after dropping another two spots this weekend. The Tina Fey dramedy has not had a great run at theatres. In three weeks, the film has earned $15.4 million. The film cost an estimated $13 million to produce.

9. Though Halle Berry’s 911 film, “The Call,” dropped two places earning $3.5 million this weekend, the film has managed to earn $45.5 million — three times the amount of “Admission” in four weeks time on the same budget.

8. Stephanie Meyer’s alien love film, “The Host” falls hard in its second week earning $5.2 million—less than 50 per cent of its intake opening weekend. With a worldwide gross of $30.4 million, the next instalment from the “Twilight” author is faring poorly overseas earning only a third of its gross internationally. The film cost an estimated $40 million to produce.

7. Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” is still winning big in week five. The film only dropped 30 per cent in ticket sales this weekend. The film has brought in a grand total of $454.1 million worldwide, earning more of its money overseas.

6. Tyler Perry’s “Temptation” (a.k.a. the film Kim Kardashian appeared in) dropped a massive 53.8 per cent this weekend earning $10 million. Last weekend, the film was in the top three. Despite that, its drop was less than that of Perry’s highest-grossing film, “Madea Goes to Jail.”

5. Gerard Butler’s “Olympus Has Fallen” holds steady at theatres earning $10 million in week three. The thriller, about a White House takeover, has earned most of its $76.4 million earnings (93 per cent) at home. The film is Butler’s first success after “Playing for Keeps” and “Chasing Mavericks” flopped last year at theatres — a reminder for future directors that he is a big draw as an action star as opposed to a romantic comedy winner.

4. “Jurassic Park” roared back to theatres in 3D earning $18.2 million. Compared to other 3D re-releases, its third after “The Lion King” in 2011 and “Star Wars” last year.

2. [TIE] DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” see the lowest drop in the top 10 at theatres this weekend earning $21.1 million. The cavemen flick has now earned $330.7 million in three weeks. The overseas box office has made up nearly two-thirds of those earnings.

2. [TIE] “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” dropped nearly 48 per cent in week two with $21.1 million putting it in line with the 2009 original which earned $22.3 million in its second week in theatres.

1. “Evil Dead” manages to scare up an impressive $26 million. The remake/reboot to the original 1983 film cost an estimated $17 million to make. However, it doesn’t manage to become the largest horror opening of the year. (That honour still belongs to “Mama.”)

