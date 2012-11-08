Evidence Mounts That Apple Blocked Google Apps From The App Store

According to a report at the Guardian, Google engineers building a new Google Maps app for the iPhone are convinced that Apple will not allow the app into the App Store it is complete.



At first, deeply-sourced Apple blogger John Gruber expressed deep scepticism about this theory.

He wrote:

Why would Apple reject a Google Maps app? There are plenty of mapping apps in the store, including several that use Google Maps APIs as the back end. There are numerous Google apps in the store, including the competes-with-Siri Google Voice Search.

As “proof”, they point to Apple’s curated “Find maps for your iPhone” section of the store, which currently lists no apps using Google Maps for the back end data. But even if Apple wouldn’t list an official Google Maps app in that curated list (and that’s a big if), that’s not the same thing as not allowing it into the App Store in the first place.

If Google submits a Google Maps app that complies with the App Store rules and guidelines, Apple will accept it.

But now, Gruber has found new “circumstantial evidence” that he says indicates “maybe Apple has been spitefully withholding Google’s apps from the App Store.”

It’s this quote, from a story by Search Engine Land’s Danny Sullivan:

Announced in August, Google’s new Google Search app for iOS has been apparently stuck in Apple’s app approval process for over two months. No longer. Google’s just announced that the new app is out.

Reading that, Gruber wonders – sort of hints – that maybe Apple was blocking Google apps, and that recently canned software boss Scott Forstall was behind it.

He posits that maybe Apple “froze” the Google Search app “out of spite, because Google Voice Search compares so favourably to Siri.”

“Intriguingly, the update finally appeared in the App Store on October 30 — the day after Scott Forstall was ousted.”

