The 15 most compelling scientific findings that suggest aliens are real

Every one of us is made up of atoms that were once part of an exploding star, including atomic carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen — some of the fundamental ingredients for life.

Over billions of years, these ingredients condense to form gas clouds, new stars, and planets, which means that the ingredients, and therefore the potential, for life beyond Earth are scattered across the universe.

What’s more, a number of recent discoveries also strongly suggest that alien life exists, either in our own solar system or beyond.

The ultimate question is no longer “Is there life beyond Earth?” but rather “Will we ever find it?”

Here’s what we know:

