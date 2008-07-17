Evidence Eliot Spitzer Campaign Donors Paid For Hookers?

Eliot Spitzer used his campaign funds to pay for two nights at the Mayflower Hotel earlier this year. Whether he met up with his friend “Kristin” on those nights is unknown. But that’s certainly what people will think.



NYT: Two payments to the Mayflower Hotel in Washington were included in former Gov. Eliot Spitzer‘s campaign filings, which were released on Tuesday afternoon.

The two payments, $411.06 apiece, were recorded on Jan. 14, 2008, although it is unclear what nights were covered, or whether Mr. Spitzer stayed at the hotel. A person with knowledge of the evidence developed in the federal investigation of Mr. Spitzer said the former governor had two encounters with prostitutes in Washington in early 2008.

Whether Mr. Spitzer might have misused campaign money to finance dealings with prostitutes has been one of the significant unanswered questions as federal prosecutors have weighed whether to criminally charge him.

