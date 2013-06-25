Evidence From The Infamous Bill Clinton Affair With Monica Lewinsky Is Going Up For Auction

Monica Lewinsky, previous White House intern, speaks to a fan during her book launch, March 31, 1999. A black negligee formerly belonging to Lewinsky is among items once owned by the infamous intern to be auctioned in Los Angeles this week.

A black negligee formerly belonging to Monica Lewinsky is among items once owned by the infamous White House intern to be auctioned in Los Angeles this week.



Other items include a signed letter from Bill Clinton addressed to Lewinsky’s lover and a letter from Lewinsky including the line “am I good at lying through my teeth or what.”

The 32 items were examined as potential evidence by prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s team ahead of Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, one of the most controversial presidential scandals of the 20th century.

The signed type-written Clinton letter, on White House stationery, was addressed to Lewinsky’s lover Andy Bleiler at her request, wishing him a happy birthday in February 1996.

In a letter to Bleiler, Lewinsky wrote: “I thought (an enclosed ring) might fit a manly man like you (am I good at lying through my teeth or what…you a ‘manly man’ – ha-ha)!”

Bleiler, Lewinsky’s former high school drama instructor, had a five-year affair with her which began in 1992 and lasted through much of the time she had an intimate relationship with Clinton, according to the Washington Post.

Various items of clothing are also for sale. They were given by Lewinsky from her personal wardrobe to Bleiler’s wife Kate, and include the floor-length negligee, a green silk blouse and some jackets and pants.

The items, offered for sale by Bleiler’s former wife, now called Kate Nason, are going under the hammer by celebrity auction house Nate D Sanders, in an online auction which ends on Thursday, June 27.

Clinton was impeached in December 1998 for allegedly lying about his relationship with Lewinsky. Although he was acquitted by the Senate in February 1999, the scandal clouded his second term as US president.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.