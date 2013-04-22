Evian's Babies, The Most Successful Viral Ad Campaign Of All Time, Roll Again

Evian’s “Roller Babies” video holds the official Guinness World Record for most viral video ad of all time. The company released a follow up late Friday that sticks with the baby theme.



It has already racked up nearly 13 million views on YouTube.

But viral success is not the same as sales success. After Roller Babies was released in 2009, sales of the water brand actually declined, according to Jonah Berger, an assistant professor of marketing at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Forbes noted:

In the year the Evian “Roller Babies” video went viral and attracted 50 million views, the brand lost market share and sales dropped 25 per cent.

The brand continued to lose market share in the UK in 2012, according to SWNS.com. The Danone Group’s water business is growing overall — it has many different brands — but the company does not mention Evian specifically in either its quarterly financials or its most recent investor presentation.

Evian’s lead agency is Havas Worldwide, Paris.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.