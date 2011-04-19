Watch Evian's Cool New Dancing Baby Ad

Dancing babies have long been a big part of Evian’s marketing, and with good reason: humans are basically genetically programmed to love babies.
Evian’s dancing baby ads are often adorable, and always worth watching. The latest one is a new spin on that old classic.
It’s just fascinating how a brand can sell the ultimate commodity — water — at premium prices thanks to savvy marketing.
Here’s the video:
(Via Laurent Kretz on Twitter)
