Watch Evian's Cool New Dancing Baby Ad

Dancing babies have long been a big part of Evian’s marketing, and with good reason: humans are basically genetically programmed to love babies.



Evian’s dancing baby ads are often adorable, and always worth watching. The latest one is a new spin on that old classic.

It’s just fascinating how a brand can sell the ultimate commodity — water — at premium prices thanks to savvy marketing.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Laurent Kretz on Twitter)

