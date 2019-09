And for the latest in miracle crash landing news, we direct you to Russia, where Evgeny Novoselov and Andrey Lamonov managed to keep all of the passengers of a Tu-154 alive after their plane landed in Taiga and barreled through 200-meters worth of trees. (via @lwinthorpe)



