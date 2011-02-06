Torn ACL And MCL Ruin Evgeni Malkin's Season And Penguins' Cup Aspirations

Photo: nhlallstar2008.com

Penguins’ centre Evgeni Malkin suffered a torn MCL and ACL in Friday’s loss to the Sabres, the Pittsburgh Penguins report. Malkin played against Buffalo after missing five games, and the NHL All Star Weekend, with an infection and a knee injury.But this injury is far more serious, and will likely require season-ending surgery.



In his 352-game career, the 24-year-old centre has averaged 1.2 points per game, and led the NHL in points in 2009 with 113. This year he has 15 goals and 22 assists in 43 games.

He’s undoubtedly the Penguins second most important skater after Sidney Crosby, who has been absent for the Pens’ last 12 games following a concussion. Playing without Malkin and Crosby could help develop the teams’ roster for the long-term, but will make the second-half stretch run that much more difficult.

And come playoff time, the Penguins figure to be significantly weaker without their second-line centre. Currently, Pittsburgh is second in the East with 72 points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.