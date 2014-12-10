Here's Where Uber Operates And Where It Is Banned

As Uber’s reach widens, so do the company’s legal troubles.

Several Southeast Asian countries are questioning Uber’s legality in light of allegations that a driver raped a young female passenger in India.

New Delhi has banned the ride-sharing service, and Thailand soon followed suit. The company is also facing scrutiny in Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia. And Indian police are reportedly considering taking legal action against Uber, saying the company hasn’t run proper background checks.

Officials are concerned that drivers picking up passengers from the Uber app in these countries aren’t adhering to the same licensing regulations as other drivers.

Nevertheless, Uber recently raised more funding and is now valued at $US40 billion.

Here’s a look at the dozens of cities in which the company now operates:

The Netherlands banned Uber because the company’s drivers lack special licenses to allow them to pick up passengers. Uber is planning to appeal the ban, according to Reuters.

Portland sued Uber on Monday, shortly after the company began operations in the city, contending that the company was an “illegal, unregulated transportation service.”

Uber suspended operations in Nevada last month after a district court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the service from providing rides across the state. The injunction was reportedly spurred by regulatory concerns, according to Reuters.

NOW WATCH — Here’s The Latest Airline With An Insanely Fancy Business Class

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.