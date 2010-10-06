Everything's Surging Like Crazy, And The Only Things That Are Down Are The Dollar And Feeder Cattle

Everything’s going up!



Gold, the euro, stocks, oil, silver, the yen, the Swiss Franc, copper, palladium, platinum, you name it.

The NASDAQ is the big winner, up over 1.8%. The S&P 500 has now blown past that much-hyped 1150 level.

What’s falling? As this map of market futures shows, it’s just the dollar, which is getting taken to the woodshed.

Forget this surge, here’s why Goldman sees things getting bad, or very bad >

Oh, and Feeder Cattle is getting hit, too

