Everything's Looking Up Today (Though Two Big Red Spots Stand Out)

Per Finviz’s map of the futures market, it’s obvious that folks are feeling more optimistic today — not surprising since the Athens Stock Exchange is shooting up 4%.
But note there are a couple of bright red spots (not including the Nikkei, which had the day off for holiday), which are copper and lumber, both highly cyclical, and arguably leading. Keep a particularly close eye on copper.
Meanwhile, Palladium is blowin up.
