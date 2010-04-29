Everything's Looking Up Today (Though Two Big Red Spots Stand Out)

Per Finviz’s map of the futures market, it’s obvious that folks are feeling more optimistic today — not surprising since the Athens Stock Exchange is shooting up 4%.



But note there are a couple of bright red spots (not including the Nikkei, which had the day off for holiday), which are copper and lumber, both highly cyclical, and arguably leading. Keep a particularly close eye on copper.

Meanwhile, Palladium is blowin up.

