Markets are getting hammered this morning, in large part due to weakness out of China, and uncertainty over this afternoon’s FOMC meeting.



Of course, that can only mean one thing. The yen is back to rallying.

It’s being held back somewhat, because the global risk-aversion move is helping the dollar as well.

The euro is getting smacked round.

