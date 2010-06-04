Everything You'll Ever Need To Know About Board Meetings

Buy. Sell. Hire. Fire. Raise cash. Spend cash. Launch this. Scrap that. Oh yeah, and what’s our primary business again?



Decisions made in board meetings make or break companies.

These meetings typically involve startup founders, CEO, select investors and outside observers.

Yet despite the critical nature of such events, there is scant information or discussion around how to succeed at this incredibly important business function.

So why the hell is PR exec like myself writing this? Well, general curiosity, for starters. For a decade I’ve heard my clients prepare for or debrief after these rigorous events known as board meetings. Many times, there is a weighted sigh, as they dread an upcoming meeting, which could result in fundamental changes to the company.

In fact, a key attribute when founders hire CEOs to join their startup is the ability to “manage the board.”

But what does that mean?

So I thought to myself, what if I interviewed some successful VCs and entrepreneurs about the process? Perhaps some golden nuggets of wisdom could be shared on how to manage a board.

VCs Tim Chang of Norwest Venture Partners and Rich Wong at Accel Partners joined CEOs Jason Citron of Aurora Feint and Alistair Goodman of Placecast — four of the sharpest VCs and startup execs that sit on the boards of AdMob, GetJar, ngMoco, Placecast, Aurora Feint and Playdom — to contribute to this piece in the form of Q&A and best practices.

Vijay Chattha is Chief Talker of VSC/AppLaunchPR. He has led strategy and public relations efforts for over 30-five high-tech startups resulting in over $1B in exits and transactions.

Q: What makes an effective board? Q: How many members should make up a board? A: Less is more and keep it odd, not even. Wong and Citron both prefer working with small boards ideally five or less members, which in turn facilitates better discussion. According to Chang, the size of the group should reflect where the startup is in the funding stage. Seed-Series A boards should have three members, Series A-B boards should be managed by five members, and Series C (and beyond) should have five to seven members. But while the numbers vary, there should always be an odd number of members and one independent director. Q: How long, and how often? A: Three hours each and about once a month. The frequency of the meetings varies depending on the stage the startup is in -- generally they should be held two to three times a quarter. The key is to an effective meeting is planning ahead -- and making sure your board members are on the same page as you. Both Chang and Goodman urge executives to agree on discussion points and a meeting format with the board ahead of time. Goodman advises that executives call each director before the meeting to go over important issues, such as company performance. This is especially important when dealing with bad news. Once their frustrations have been aired one-on-one, the board meeting can be more productive. The key is to work out major issues ahead of the meeting so there are no surprises. Q: What should be covered in a board meeting agenda? A: The agenda should include updates on strategic plans, market conditions, sales projections and the status of key accounts. The meeting should address the highlights and lowlights of the business with key quantitative metrics to shape the discussion Citron breaks his meetings down into five categories: 1. Management update 2. Business update 3. Upcoming goals 4. Deep discussion topic 5. House-cleaning items/ Administration Within each of these topics, goals and progress should be analysed. Q: Who does what? Who talks? Who takes notes? A: Most of those interviewed agreed that a successful board is when the CEO does 10 per cent of the talking, the team does 60 per cent, and the director does the remaining 30 per cent. The board of directors should appoint a corporate counsel or secretary to take notes throughout the meeting. Q: Is a good cop/bad cop psychology ever employed? A: No, but joining together on issues can be effective. Citron said his board doesn't play these sorts of games and Wong said he's never really experience it either. If used at all, Chang said the chairman and CEO should tag team on this and foster a dynamic conversation between venture capitalists and management during the meeting. He cautioned that board members' roles should be managed carefully. Investors should also try to have a unified voice because contradictory advice given to management can destroy a company and lead to a dysfunctional board. Go visual, rock the PowerPoint, and send it out ahead of time. Best and worst board meeting experiences Most common mistake: not being organised The most common mistake at meetings is a lack of focus and organisation. A lot of this can be fixed by careful preparation, Chang said. He requires his board members to prepare beforehand, but the chairman and CEO must also work to keep discussions on topic throughout the meeting. Citron said it's important not to get caught up in small details and avoid micromanaging, but rather, strive to keep the discussion high level. Q: What part of the board meeting process could still be improved? Q: What should everyone take away from the meeting? Now, don't miss.. How To Build The Best Advisory Board For Your Company >



