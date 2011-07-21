Yao Ming's Entire Life Depicted Through Taiwanese Animation

With Houston Rockets centre Yao Ming announcing his retirement from the NBA, it’s the perfect time to stop and reflect on Ming’s life, from the moment of his birth to his leaving the game he loved. And what better way to do so than through the magic of Taiwanese animation.



From the always fantabulous Next Media Animation comes this short vignette on Yao’s life that will answer a lot of questions nobody with any bit of common sense asked.

For example…

if you were wondering if Yao Ming’s mother passed a regulation basketball through her birth canal, while lying on a basketball court, and that little Yao was hatched out of said basketball, then the answer is yes

also, if you were questioning how Ming traveled to the United States after being drafted by the Rockets, now you know—on the back of a single engine rocket

finally, if you were curious as to whether Yao Ming could ride on the back of a shark through a sea of rose petals, guess what the answer is

Video follows the jump…



Taiwanese animation—making history weirder than it should be since the birth of the Internet.

