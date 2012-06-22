Everything You Think You Know About The History Of Invention Is Wrong

Nicholas Carlson
Well, OK, maybe not everything.But 10 things, for sure.

Actually, Thomas Edison is NOT the inventor of the light bulb.

Truth is, Galileo yoinked the whole telescope idea from a Dutchman

Pong was not the world's first video game

Henry Ford did not invent the assembly line

Marconi didn't invent the radio

Al Gore did NOT claim to invent the Internet, mmk?

All he ever said was: 'During my service in the United States Congress, I took the initiative in creating the Internet. I took the initiative in moving forward a whole range of initiatives that have proven to be important to our country's economic growth and environmental protection, improvements in our educational system.'

The steam engine was not James Watt's idea

Einstein did not fail his maths classes.

Apple did not invent the graphical user-interface

That was Xerox PARC. According to Walter Isaacson's book, Steve Jobs saw it there, and was amazed enough to copy it. Jobs also saw the computer mouse there. But…

Xerox did not invent the computer mouse

