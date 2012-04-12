Here's Everything You Need To Know To Use The New Google+

Photo: Screenshot
Google+ got a massive user interface makeover today, making it look more like a social network rather than just a scattered stream of conscious.The overhaul has the look and feel of Facebook’s Timeline, but in a much cleaner look.
This new UI combines all the unique Google+ features such as hangouts, circles, apps, and +1s into a cohesive display.
If you’re confused about what to expect with the new Google+ redesign, come along for a walkthrough to see all the changes that were made.
When you begin your tour, the first thing Google+ highlights is the hangout button located statically to the right.
When you like your friend's posts, you can give +1, reshare, or chat with the friend about it if they're online.
To share something, just insert a link, photo, or type in your thoughts on the bar at the very top of the page.
What Google+ has over Facebook is the simple way to share between those you select. You can choose to share certain things privately, in a group, publicly, or only to selected friends.
When you have your privacy settings, files attached, text typed and ready to go, simply finish the task by clicking Share.
Your new profile page looks Timeline-esque, with a background cover photo and your profile picture on top.
The Explore tab lets you see what's trending around the web. It can also give suggestions for who you might like to follow based on your interests.
You're also not limited to hanging out with just your friends. Random people and businesses often have public hangouts where you can meet and chat with new people.
The Photos tab lets you upload media from your phone or albums you've already uploaded to feature on your news feed.
Like adding gaming apps on Facebook, you'll have to allow Google+ permission to access your account.
I chose to play Sudoku, a solo game or one you can invite friends to challenge them to beat your scores.
Lastly, on Pages, you can set up a list of sites and businesses you follow to have a consolidated page of updates.
