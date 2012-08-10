Now That Pinterest Is Open To Everyone Here Is How To Get The Most Out Of It

Pinterest is undoubtedly the most buzzed about social network in recent memory. Over 31 million people visit the site monthly, according to comScore and it generates more referral traffic than Twitter.



The site has waived its “invite only” registration requirement and now you sign up and start pinning immediately.

Below is our step-by-step guide on how to use Pinterest, why it’s important for building brands, and tips on making your profile stand out.

Produced by Dan Goodman

See Also:

• Here Are Four Great Tips For Editing Photos On Your iPhone

• How To Disable Google’s Annoying New Search Results In 20 Seconds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.