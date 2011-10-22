Check Out All Of The Fascinating Things We Learned During Last Week's Earnings Announcements

Photo: Trane Devore
One hundred and 50 five companies reported quarterly results this week as earnings season kicked into high gear.There were winners and losers. Nearly 64% of firms that have announced this quarter beat expectations.
We rounded up the major names who announced earnings this week and highlighted the key quotes from their press releases.
EPS and Revenue: $0.72 per share on $19.6 billion of sales
Commentary: 'The economic recovery has been more sluggish and uneven than anyone anticipated,
EPS and Revenue: $0.94 per share on $6.5 billion of sales
Commentary: 'The recent drop in oil prices and related declines in equity markets have been unsettling to investors. Despite short-term macroeconomic concerns, I continue to believe in the long-term prospects for our business. Our international business continues to show gradual recovery as activity increases. In North America, we see several meaningful differences from prior cycles, including a high level of oil-directed activity.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.44 per share on $1.3 billion of sales
Commentary: 'National advertising was 15.4 per cent lower in the quarter. A decline in advertising demand at USA TODAY was offset partially by an increase in national advertising at Newsquest ... At USA TODAY, a substantial increase in technology advertising spending, the largest category in the quarter, was more than offset by declines in the entertainment, automotive and financial categories.'
EPS and Revenue: $1.23 per share on $20.8 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Citi continues to navigate a challenging economic environment and delivered another quarter of solid operating results. We continued to manage our risk prudently while growing the businesses that are core to our strategy. We have reduced the size of Citi Holdings to 15% of our balance sheet and further improved our financial strength.'
EPS and Revenue: $3.28 per share on $26.2 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Revenue in our major market countries was essentially flat year to year. The US, our largest market, was up 4 per cent and Canada was up 7 per cent, driven by continued momentum in our software business and great performance in Power Systems. In Europe, we had good growth in Spain, which was up 9 per cent, and in the UK, up 5 per cent.'
EPS and Revenue: $1.24 per share on $16.0 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Sales in U.S. over-the-counter medicines were significantly impacted by the suspension of manufacturing at the McNeil Consumer Healthcare facility ... as well as the impact on production volumes related to ongoing efforts to enhance quality and manufacturing systems. Positive contributors to operational results were NEUTROGENA® and Dabao skin care products; international sales of oral care products.'
EPS and Revenue: $1.03 per share on $12.2 billion of sales
Commentary: 'The Coca-Cola Company reported worldwide volume growth of 5% in the quarter and 6% year-to-date. Excluding new cross-licensed brands in North America, primarily Dr Pepper brands, worldwide volume grew 4% in the quarter and 5% year-to-date. In the quarter and year-to-date, we grew global volume and value share in NARTD beverages.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.56 per share on $28.7 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Our focus this quarter was on strengthening the balance sheet by selling non-core assets and building capital to position the company for future growth,' said Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson. 'In that regard, we accomplished a great deal. We reduced the size of our balance sheet by $42 billion from the second quarter of 2011, nearly doubled our Tier 1 common equity ratio since early 2009.'
EPS and Revenue: -$0.84 per share on $3.6 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.73 billion, 36% lower than the third quarter of 2010. During the quarter, global economic uncertainty intensified, resulting in volatile markets and significantly wider credit spreads.'
EPS and Revenue: $7.05 per share on $28.27 billion of sales
Commentary: 'We are thrilled with the very strong finish of an outstanding fiscal 2011, growing annual revenue to $108 billion and growing earnings to $26 billion,
EPS and Revenue: $0.65 per share on $14.2 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Spending for R&D and MG&A was $4.2B, up 7% from the second quarter and down approximately $150M from the Outlook provided in July...We added approximately 3.4K employees in the third quarter bringing the total number of employees to approximately 99.9K.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.43 per share on $3 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Revenue in the quarter improved 11 per cent from the prior year to nearly $3 billion, with increases across all of the company's major markets. These results reflect the compelling value of freight rail transportation and fuel recoveries that offset higher costs.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.35 per share on $376 million of sales
Commentary: 'Revenues were up 8.3% for the third quarter versus the prior-year period, due primarily to higher commodity prices impacting the Company's supply chain revenues, higher same store sales in both domestic and international stores, store count growth in international markets and the positive impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.'
EPS and Revenue: $2.83 per share on $2.2 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Despite market headwinds, we continued to generate organic growth across global iShares®, our US retail channel, multi-asset class offerings and defined contribution. These are core growth opportunities for the Firm that leverage longer-term trends in investment and risk management. At the same time, market volatility obviously weighed on investor psychology and led some clients to de-risk or delay fundings...'
EPS and Revenue: $1.47 per share on $14.8 billion of sales
Commentary: 'New equipment orders at Otis were up 19 per cent over the year ago third quarter including favourable foreign exchange of 7 percentage points. Commercial HVAC new equipment orders at Carrier grew 11 per cent including favourable foreign exchange of 4 points. Commercial spares orders at Hamilton Sundstrand were up 24 per cent and at Pratt & Whitney's large engine business grew 3 per cent.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.37 per share on $3.0 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Mobile commerce continues to accelerate as consumers change the way they shop and pay. We expect eBay mobile commerce to generate almost $5 billion in merchandise volume this year and PayPal mobile to exceed $3.5 billion in payment volume. Mobile is one way online and offline shopping are blending into a single commerce environment.'
EPS and Revenue: -$0.48 per share on $6.4 billion of sales
Commentary: 'In Latin America, the Company's largest international entity, AMR continues to see strong year-over-year growth, particularly in South American markets. In fact, in the third quarter, AMR's Latin American unit revenue was up almost 20 per cent versus 2010 on both strong yields and load factors, with South America up nearly 25 per cent.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.05 per share on $537.2 million of sales
Commentary: 'Although the News Media Group's digital advertising did not see the same strength as in recent quarters largely due to the uncertain economic climate, the Group's digital advertising revenues rose 6 per cent in the quarter. NYTimes.com maintained its strong traffic levels and continued to fulfil its premium advertising commitments.'
EPS and Revenue: -$0.31 per share on -$124.1 million of sales
Commentary: 'The third quarter presented extremely challenging market conditions, dominated by risk aversion and volatility. While our earnings were not immune to the sharp downward trajectory of global markets, our limited partner investors affirmed their confidence in our world-leading businesses and increased their share of funds with us.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.61 per share on $31.5 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Smartphones, connected devices and tablets all posted impressive gains. Our first LTE 4G markets are up and running with terrific speeds. And we continue to work toward a successful completion of our planned T-Mobile USA merger. The next waves in the mobile Internet revolution represent tremendous growth potential, and we are laying the groundwork required for that future.
EPS and Revenue: $0.81 per share on $3.9 billion of sales
Commentary: 'We are seeing challenging economic conditions in our residential heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), security and golf businesses, as reflected in our revised guidance,
EPS and Revenue: $1.37 per share on $8.4 billion of sales
Commentary: 'While we benefited from a relatively undemanding comparison, our results this quarter were simply superb on each and every key performance measure. Our business in Japan was a key driver of our stellar results, but elsewhere we enjoyed very solid growth and improving trends in virtually all geographies.
EPS and Revenue: $0.40 per share on $902 million of sales
Commentary: 'Credit trends continued to improve as net charge-offs declined 14 per cent from last quarter to $262 million or 1.32 per cent of loans and leases. Nonperforming asset (excluding held-for-sale) levels declined $144 million or 7 per cent sequentially to 2.44 per cent of loans, leases and OREO, and delinquency trends remain consistent with pre-crisis levels.
EPS and Revenue: $0.15 per share on $4.3 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Despite the cautious economic outlook, our booking trends remain strong. Importantly, business travel has remained stable since spring. Based on October traffic and booking trends, thus far, we expect solid passenger unit revenue year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter.
EPS and Revenue: $0.15 per share on $1.9 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Boston Scientific's earnings performance remains strong, despite very challenging global economic and end-market conditions that adversely impacted revenue ... Achieved double digit sales growth in the three largest emerging markets of Brazil, India and China.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.31 per share on $35.4 billion of sales
Commentary: 'We ended the quarter with a record high order backlog of $191 billion and we remain confident in our full year 2011 operating framework ... Industrial orders grew 16% as compared to the prior year quarter, which is the fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth. GE also announced more than $3 billion in new customer wins across its Energy business during the quarter.'
EPS and Revenue: $1.10 per share on $9.3 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Despite signals of slower economic growth, we expect positive organic growth to continue the rest of this year and into 2012 ... These repositioning tailwinds, combined with our great positions in good industries, execution track record, and disciplined playbook, will be keys to our continued outperformance.'
EPS and Revenue: $0.56 per share on $27.9 billion of sales
Commentary: 'Verizon Wireless delivered impressive results across the board in the third quarter, and we are geared up for an even better fourth quarter, with new smartphones, tablets and data devices coming to market. In FiOS, we expect to capitalise on pent-up demand and deliver stronger growth in the fourth quarter.'
EPS and Revenue: $1.45 per share on $7.2 billion of sales
Commentary: 'During the quarter, the U.S. featured premium McCafe beverages including the new Mango Pineapple Smoothie, Chicken McNuggets and wholesome breakfast choices, including Oatmeal and the Egg McMuffin, which generated strong comparable sales and contributed to the segment's 6% operating income increase. '
