The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

Here is everything you need to know in advertising as you set yourself up for Friday.

1. Reuters reports that Facebook is plotting a move into healthcare. The report says the company is looking at creating “support communities” to connect people suffering from the same illness and preventative care apps.

2. Here’s the evidence that Google’s search results are horribly biased.

3. Google is looking to create a universal app for the “internet of things” that all sorts of brands to tap into. The bluetooth beacon system aims to make it easier for people to interact with everyday objects like bus stops and vending machines.

4. This is what advertisers really got up to at Advertising Week New York. It wasn’t all meetings and conference sessions.

5. In more Facebook news, the company has overhauled its research guidelines following the outcry when it emerged it had manipulated users’ News Feeds to conduct psychological experiments. But some academics and consumer advocates say the changes don’t go far enough.

6. Publicis boss Maurice Levy has recounted his first ever meeting with WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell. “From that day on I had a less-than-great relationship with Martin.” (The pair notoriously dislike each other.)

7. Rock the Vote, a not-for-profit US youth organisation, is trolling feminists. It has created an ad that claims women will “never be as smart as men”.

8. “I love advertising because I love lying,” said Jerry Seinfeld in his brutal speech at the annual Clio advertising awards this week.

9. UK supermarket Morrisons is stepping up the fierce grocery price war with a new loyalty card that is the first to price-match its products with discounters Aldi and Lidl. The UK discounter grocery stores have been cutting into Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons’ market share as price-conscious consumers increasingly shop around for the best deal.

10. Unilever’s global senior vice president of marketing Marc Mathieu says marketers operate “in an alternative universe”. He says every day 100% of his time is spent with people and thinking about topics that “wouldn’t have been on the radar of a typical marketer” two years ago.

