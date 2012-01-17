Everything You Need To Know From The Golden Globe Awards

Ricky Gervais toned down his insult-heavy hosting act while George Clooney and Seth Rogen brought the jokes.
People who have never seen “The Artist,” “The Iron Lady” or HBO’s “Enlightened” and “Cinema Verité,” have made mental notes to do so, while Rob Lowe has vowed never to get a spray tan again.
We told you this year’s Golden Globe awards would be entertaining, and they delivered.
Second-time host Ricky Gervais came out of the gates with not one, but two, digs at Kim Kardashian during his opening monologue.
The one-two punch:
1.) 'The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton. A bit louder, a bit trashier, a bit drunker and more easily bought. Allegedly. Nothing's been proved.'
2.) 'What's with all the divorces? What's going on? Arnold and Maria, J.Lo and Marc Anthony, Ashton and Demi. Kim Kardashian and some guy no one will remember. He wasn't around long. 70-two days. A marriage that lasted 72 days. I've sat through longer James Cameron acceptance speeches.'
During the announcement for Best Female Actress in a Comedy Series, Tina Fey photobombed her BFF and fellow nominee, Amy Poehler. Too bad they both lost to Laura Dern for her role in HBO's 'Enlightened.'
As if it weren't bad enough that Julianne Moore and Rob Lowe had to present the award for Best Mini-Series or TV Movie together with those varying skin tones, the teleprompter then froze, leaving the duo stranded and forced to adlib.
At least Lowe was quick on his (orange) feet, saying, 'How about that? When's the last time you did a cold reading in front of Steven Spielberg?'
When introducing Madonna as a presenter, Ricky Gervais ribbed, 'She's always vogue, she's a material girl and she's just like a virgin (cough).'
Madonna took the stage and quickly responded, 'If I'm still just like a virgin, Ricky, then why don't you come over here and do something about it? I haven't kissed a girl in years... on TV.'
But joke was on Gervais (and Elton John) when Madge took home the award for Best Original Song...
After Madonna beat Elton John in the Best Original Song category, the pop divo gave Madge a serious look of disgust. Perhaps that's because earlier in the evening Elton told Carson Daly on the red carpet that Madonna 'hasn't got a f***ing chance!'
Former 'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer took home a Globe for his new TV drama on the Starz network, 'Boss,' while former 'Friends' castmate Matt LeBlanc received his first ever statue for Best Actor in a Comedy for 'Episodes,' a BBC2/Showtime TV series created by 'Friends' co-creator David Crane.
The Brit actress won her second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Mini-Series, 'Mildred Pierce.'
After looking genuinely surprised by her win for Best Actress in a Movie Drama for 'Iron Lady,' Meryl Streep took to the stage to accept her award but let out an accidental, 'Oh, sh*t,' after realising she forgot her glasses.
This led to a series of A-list stars, including George Clooney, passing the reading glasses up to Meryl. The glasses-train ended with director David Fincher who refused to make an on-stage cameo to help out Lady M.
Tilda Swinton, wearing a Haider Ackerman tuxedo gown and sporting a bleached blonde 'do, draws comparisons to the likes of David Bowie, Julian Assange and Andy Warhol.
This year marked Swinton's thrid Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in the drama, 'We Need To Talk About Kevin.' It also marked Swinton's third Globes loss. Damn you, Meryl Streep!
With Rooney Mara still channeling Lisbeth Salander in her black Nina Ricci gown, Charlize Theron flaunting her singledome in a pastel Dior Couture and Reese Witherspoon showing she's still got it in a Zac Posen, these three ladies made it onto almost every 'Best Dressed' list.
Brad Pitt lost his 'Moneyball' nomination and Angelina's 'In The Land of Blood and Honey' turned up dry, but Hollywood's reigning king and queen came out last night to remind us that they're more than just 'mum' and 'dad' to a pack of six children -- they're still showstoppers!
Pitt pal George Clooney won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for 'The Descendants' but the real highlight of our Clooney-viewing was when the actor presented with Brad Pitt's walking cane, thanked Michael Fassbender for taking over the frontal nude responsibility, and told the audience that his 'Ides of March' co-star Ryan Gosling was 'in Thailand or something, and you know what you do in Thailand.'
And while Clooney can rarely do wrong in our book, it still feels odd to have Stacy Keibler, 'Dancing with the Stars' season two contestant, seated next to Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.
'The Artist,' a silent, black and white film, took home the award for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and a dog in a bow tie joined the cast on-stage to accept the award. The film also won Best Original Score and Best actor for its star, Jean Dujardin.
