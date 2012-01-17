Everything You Need To Know From The Golden Globe Awards

Second-time host Ricky Gervais came out of the gates with not one, but two, digs at Kim Kardashian during his opening monologue.

The one-two punch:

1.) 'The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton. A bit louder, a bit trashier, a bit drunker and more easily bought. Allegedly. Nothing's been proved.'

2.) 'What's with all the divorces? What's going on? Arnold and Maria, J.Lo and Marc Anthony, Ashton and Demi. Kim Kardashian and some guy no one will remember. He wasn't around long. 70-two days. A marriage that lasted 72 days. I've sat through longer James Cameron acceptance speeches.'