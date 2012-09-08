Here's Your Quick Two-Minute Guide To The iPhone 5

In less than a week, we’ll finally know everything about the iPhone 5. Apple will officially unveil the device to the press at a big event in San Francisco on Sept. 12.



While you wait, here’s a quick video explainer that details all the most important new features coming to the iPhone 5.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

