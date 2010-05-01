Everything You Need To Know About Who's Using Twitter

Photo: Edison Research
Edison Research released the results of its annual study of Twitter usage today.The broad takeaways are about what you would expect: Twitter is a lot bigger than it was last year, and a lot smaller than Facebook.
But there are some interesting gems in there. For instance:
- Twitter is now just as well known as Facebook, despite the huge gap in adoption rate.
- Black people, who account for about 12% of the population in general, make up 25% of the Twitter population.
- Four out of 10 Twitter users have at least three computers in their homes.
You can request a copy of the report from Edison at their website, or check out all the best charts right here:
